With only six weeks of 2020 left, the window to get your holiday shopping done in time is narrowing. With your partner, mom, sister, BFF, and roommate topping your list, start by thinking about the best holiday gift for her, that most important (and potentially picky) woman in your life.
From fashion presents that your impeccably-dressed best friend will love to standout roommate gifts (that you will hopefully get to borrow), we've narrowed down the most stylish gifts to give all the women on your list this year. Highlights include celebrity-approved athleisure, several buzzy fashion collaborations, and some of the season's biggest fashion trends.
Ahead, the ultimate fashion holiday gift guide.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.