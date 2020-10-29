Sam Smith Just Revealed Hair Transplant Surgery: “It’s Been A Touchy Place For Me”

In a recent episode of Vogue’s "Beauty Secrets" video series, award-winning recording artist Sam Smith walked viewers through their full beauty routine, from vitamin C serum to hair gel. More than your average celebrity beauty tutorial, Smith sprinkles in refreshingly relatable wisdom rooted in their philosophy that we're all just flowers with feelings.
Touching on their favorite serums and the importance of a tinted SPF, Smith lightheartedly advised viewers to do "a little dance between every product" — offering up Beyoncé's hits as a personal favorite — in order to give each product adequate time to sink in before layering the next one. There are very few truly universal beauty tips (besides drinking water and wearing sunscreen), but everything Smith says throughout the 16-minute video feels resonant.
Emphasizing the self-care side of skin care and makeup, Smith said they deeply connected with the ritual of caring for yourself by caring for your skin. "Every morning, you’re just like 'Hello, I'm gonna look after you. You're my friend,'" they said, speaking to their skin directly. "We're all flowers, right? We're all watering ourselves and keeping ourselves fresh so we can grow tall and strong."
In terms of the confidence-boosting rituals, Smith revealed that, about two years ago, they underwent hair transplant surgery when their hairline started receding. "It’s been a touchy place for me actually," Smith explained. "I haven’t actually spoken about this before, so I’m going to speak about it, because I don’t feel like I have anything to hide," they added, explaining that they booked the procedure at the recommendation of their hairdresser. "How stunning is it?" Smith proudly exclaimed, showing a close-up of their full hairline, clearly happy with the results. As far as the rest of their hair-care routine, Smith kept it simple with styling by using a dollop of Shu Uemura finishing cream to add shine and texture.
"I feel like I’m glowing!" Smith remarked, taking a moment to admire themselves in the mirror, because all the serums and SPFs in the world can't replace the importance of verbalizing what you like about yourself. "You can put whatever you want on your face, but if you're not looking after your mind, your heart, and your body, that also shows," Smith reflected. And with that sage piece of guidance, they blew a kiss and said: "Look after your skin; look after yourself."