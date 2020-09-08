As someone who tends to speed through her skin-care routine in the morning (anything to get to my first cup of coffee quicker), I decided to slow down and appreciate the different textures and consistencies of all my various steps — like the way my toner forms a thin puddle in my palm before I press it into my skin or how my moisturizer, which is more viscous in consistency, spreads across my face like warm butter. Allowing myself time to appreciate the various textures, I was also allowing more time for absorption.