Then it’s time to send another guy packing and he’s going all the way home. Clare asks Brandon why he came on the show, and he says it’s because she’s “gorgeous." She asks if there’s anything else he likes about her, and he says he doesn’t know her. If she was an anonymous person, then sure, you see how someone looks before you get to know them. But this woman has been on four previous seasons of Bachelor franchise shows. There was ample opportunity to find out if you like this lady before agreeing to film a TV series about falling in love with her. The guy literally can’t think of anything to say that he likes about Clare other than her looks. She sends him back into the pandemic.