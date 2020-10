Sick Of Cooking? Here’s How To Get Back Into It For Fall

If you've experienced this same drastic decline in your love of cooking, I'm here to let you know that all hope is not lost. We can find our way back into the kitchen. You may have forgotten this since 2020 has been the opposite of a typical year, but it isn't completely uncommon to feel less like cooking during the hot summer months. Fall is often accompanied by a transition " back to reality " where we pick meal planning back up and tamp down our dining out spending. We might not be able to get back to the cooking and baking boom of March through May, but we can get our cooking habits back to equilibrium. Here's how.