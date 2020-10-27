“I grew up in Section 8 housing, relied on food stamps, and used Title X to access birth control. My access to basic needs, and that of my family and community members, is on the line in this election. This isn't a game or a hypothetical for us. This is real life. I voted early for Biden. My mom received my ballot and over-nighted it to where I’m staying. I filled it out as soon as I got it and sent it back to her with tracking. She then hand-delivered it to a local drop-off center. We weren't playing this year. We need to stop with the narrative that young people don't care and that's why youth voter turnout is low. Voting is a habit built over time with lots of rules and regulations that are at odds with our often complex real lives. Stop shaming us and start meeting us where we’re at. I’m at an absolute 10 when it comes to excitement to vote. I withdrew from school in 2019 to work for our future VP Kamala Harris’ campaign. I’ve poured my all into this fight.” — Deja Foxx (she/her), 20, “I’m from and vote in Arizona, school at Columbia University in NYC, residing in San Diego, CA, currently staying in D.C.,” Gen Z Girl Gang founder