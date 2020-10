So, You Got Your Absentee Ballot. What Should You Do Next?

The option to drop off your ballot at an official drop box isn't available in every state, but if it's available in your state, you should explore this option. Using a ballot drop box is a simple way to ensure your ballot gets counted in the 2020 election, whereas, given all the attacks on the USPS, so much could go wrong with regular mail. But it's also important to make sure you find an official ballot drop box as California — among other states — have seen members of the GOP admit to placing unofficial ones around several towns for ballot harvesting.