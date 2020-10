This New TikTok Trend Is Encouraging You To “Kill Brands, Get Paid”

You know the meme: "There is no ethical consumption under capitalism." It's almost tiring at this point. We are all perfectly aware that it's very hard to spend even a dollar without unwittingly supporting child labor , exploitation, and environmental abuse. It seems like whatever trail you follow, they all lead to a handful of companies that only grow richer and stronger as the world burns . Billionaires and politicians alike have turned a profit amid a pandemic that has killed 200,000 Americans and financially devastated millions. And yet, it always strikes us as news.