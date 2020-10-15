The project's website prominently displays the gist: "Kill Brands, Get Paid" and explains that MSCHF (pronounced like mischief) is "sponsoring takedowns of nine evil brands and we'll pay anyone who joins the fight." The website also has audio tracks for each brand, pop songs with revised lyrics that detail ways the brands are "evil." For Fashion Nova, Billy Joel's "We Didn't Start the Fire" was rewritten as: We didn't pay designers. We just stole the dresses and took all the credit.