Look Out Amazon: Target’s Deals Day Just Dropped And It’s Primed For Savings

Although Amazon has long been hailed for its generous Prime Day deals, in recent years, other similarly popular lifestyle brands have thrown their hats into the proverbial ring. One of the latest and most beloved mega retailers to host a Deals Day of its own is Target, the hip big-box shop of its conglomerate neighbors. Target or Tarjay, as it's commonly referred to among its fan-like following, announced its candidacy as a hot spot for major savings and can be relied upon for everything from affordable face masks to durable kitchen products to major beauty steals.
Target's Deals Day, which also take place on the same dates as the coveted Prime Days, October 13th and 14th, promises big savings on nearly one million more products than its debut in 2019. With 48 hours of sales overlapping with that of its Amazonian adversary, it's no wonder that it's called a counter-sale.
