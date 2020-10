Look Out Amazon: Target’s Deals Day Just Dropped And It’s Primed For Savings

Although Amazon has long been hailed for its generous Prime Day deals , in recent years, other similarly popular lifestyle brands have thrown their hats into the proverbial ring. One of the latest and most beloved mega retailers to host a Deals Day of its own is Target , the hip big-box shop of its conglomerate neighbors. Target or Tarjay, as it's commonly referred to among its fan-like following, announced its candidacy as a hot spot for major savings and can be relied upon for everything from affordable face masks to durable kitchen products to major beauty steals