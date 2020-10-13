Every Single Stila Product Is 30% Off For Prime Day

Prime Day is here and Stila is going all out for the annual occasion with a beauty deal that's almost too good to be true: all Stila cosmetics will be 30% off on Amazon. For the 48-hour sale's duration (spanning October 13 to October 14), every single luminous good from its bestselling liquid eyeliner to AOC's go-to red lipstick will be available for a limited time discount.
For those who are not yet privy to the brand's beauty prowess, Stila is behind some of the industry's most fan-favorite products. The aforementioned liner is second to none in its power to create a precise cat-eye and (like the entire suite of stuff) lives up to its "Stay All Day" titular promise. Whether you're restocking your makeup-bag MVPs or you just want to send some giftable beauty to someone special, you won't find a better deal leading up to the holidays. Ahead, scroll into the choice Stila steals we're adding to cart ASAP.
