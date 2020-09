Stila’s Fan-Favorite Liquid Eyeliner Is 50% Off (For Today Only!)

The fan-favorite eyeliner pen has reached the ranks of makeup-royalty for its rich inky-black pigment (there are other colors, too, we love the white for a "Rain On Me"-inspired beauty moment) and its long-lasting waterproof formula. Normally retailing for $22, during Ulta Beauty's blowout bonanza you can snag the cult-eye-buy for just $11 — AKA as close to drugstore pricing as we've ever seen the luxe liner go. Like all the rest of the deals in Ulta's three-week sale-a-palooza (which wraps this week BTW), you have until midnight tonight to snag Stila's top-bought eyeliner at 50% off. We suggest you stock up now while the felt-tip gettin' is good.