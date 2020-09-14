Stila’s Fan-Favorite Liquid Eyeliner Is 50% Off (For Today Only!)

PSA: If you've been around the block when it comes to liquid eyeliner, then consider your Monday made. As part of Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale (which is on until September 19!), Stila's bestselling Stay All Day felt-tip liner is 50% off. But, it's on major-markdown mode for today only! Better hop to beauty stans.
The fan-favorite eyeliner pen has reached the ranks of makeup-royalty for its rich inky-black pigment (there are other colors, too, we love the white for a "Rain On Me"-inspired beauty moment) and its long-lasting waterproof formula. Normally retailing for $22, during Ulta Beauty's blowout bonanza you can snag the cult-eye-buy for just $11 — AKA as close to drugstore pricing as we've ever seen the luxe liner go. Like all the rest of the deals in Ulta's three-week sale-a-palooza (which wraps this week BTW), you have until midnight tonight to snag Stila's top-bought eyeliner at 50% off. We suggest you stock up now while the felt-tip gettin' is good.
