27 Under-$100 Dresses From YOUR Favorite Stores

While there are certainly investment frocks to be had, some of us earn minor ducats at thankless jobs and need to reserve our spending for non-fashion expenses. Thankfully, there's plenty of fish in the under-$100 sea and many of our top-frequented URLs boast more affordable styles within their digital ranks. But browsing this bounty of options can require a kind of scientific method — this is where we step in: using our anonymous purchase data to suss out 27 dresses from top fashion retailers that YOU shop the most.
With a focus only on the stores that we know our readers love, we selected one winning frock from each shop to create our assortment featured ahead. There’s style variety, from evening-ready LBDs to cozy knit dresses and free-flowing prairie dresses, paired with retailer assortment, from the stalwarts (Nordstrom and Target) to the startups (Everlane and & Other Stories) and the unsung heroes (Lulus and off-price indie retailer Cara Cara). Click through to see which under-$100 favorites made the cut.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.