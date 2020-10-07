Netflix's latest spooky-yet-funny movie, Hubie Halloween, not only has every comedian (and basketball star!) one could possibly imagine — it's also loaded with the most seasonally-appropriate (see: spooky) songs available.
The movie stars Adam Sandler as Hubie Dubois, an earnest, self-appointed Halloween safety monitor who wants to make sure his neighbors in Salem have fun as they dress up in their chosen Halloween costumes. Things go awry, however, as a new, unusual neighbor moves in next door and a criminal escapes the psych ward while residents go missing. Hubie is out to prove to everyone that monsters are real — and his duties as Halloween safety monitor will save the day.
Hubie Halloween boasts some pretty fitting original music, including "Dancing with the Devil" and "Mob Psychology," both performed by Jared Sandler and Amber Frank, in addition to a slew of Halloween classics, ranging from spooky films and shows (Ghostbusters, anyone?) to the one song no movie about Halloween could ever skip: "Monster Mash."
Click through to see all the tricks and treats featured on the soundtrack for Hubie Halloween.