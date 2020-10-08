Every Familiar Face & Funny Cameo In Netflix’s Hubie Halloween

What do you get when you combine Adam Sandler, Maya Rudolph, Ben Stiller, Steve Buscemi, and the month of October? Netflix’s latest Halloween movie, Hubie Halloween, of course.
Hubie Halloween stars Adam Sandler as Hubie Dubois, a middle-aged man in the town of Salem (yes, that Salem) who absolutely lives for Halloween — and making sure all his neighbors are having fun and celebrating it properly as the town’s safety official. Not everyone in the town appreciates his earnest efforts, though, as adults and school children alike make fun of Hubie and his pumpkin-orange bike helmet.
This Halloween is a little different for Salem, however: a criminal has escaped the local psych ward and an unusual new neighbor (Buscemi) has Hubie on high alert. When people go missing, Hubie has to convince the police and the residents of Salem that there really are monsters, and only he can stop them.
The true trick-or-treat in Hubie Halloween is its stacked cast — the film features countless familiar faces and unexpected cameos, from Modern Family's Julie Bowen to Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp, various former and current Saturday Night Live cast members (including Kenan Thompson, Maya Rudolph, and Tim Meadows) and Stiller. Click through to see just who's hanging out in Hubie's Salem this Halloween.