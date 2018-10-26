Story from Music

The Top Halloween Songs Everyone Can't Get Enough Of

Syd Shaw
Photo: ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images.
Not sure what to listen to this Halloween? Overwhelmed by the number of spooky tunes? Don’t be afraid because YouTube has your back. The site recently shared its top Halloween searches, giving users a glimpse into what's blasting at Halloween parties all around the U.S. on the spookiest night of the year.
Most of the songs are instantly recognizable, so everyone at the party can sing along. They’re sure to get people up and dancing, or at least provide the perfect spooky atmosphere for the Halloween festivities of your choice. This playlist isn’t what you might expect; from iconic movie soundtracks to spellbinding pop tunes, these songs will (pumpkin) spice up any seasonal playlist.
Ahead, the most played songs on All Hallows Eve, according to YouTube.
