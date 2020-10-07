After A 6-Month Shopping Hiatus, I’m No Longer Buying What I Used To

Part of all this meant researching brands more thoroughly before considering them for placement in my wardrobe: Who have they worked with before? How did they handle the pandemic? Do they support the Black Lives Matter movement? What are they doing to reduce their contribution to the climate crisis? And how are they keeping up the momentum? These are important questions that we should all be asking ourselves. It can be tricky to give up things we’re so used to doing, but, at least for me, this far into the year, it doesn’t feel unfamiliar anymore — it's actually exciting. Maybe I’ll have to spend more time and money in the short-term to support brands that will bring about long-term change. So be it. And, just like my return to retail, the changes that came with it feel good. If I do say so myself, so will my wardrobe once I eventually click *purchase.*