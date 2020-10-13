Get A Leg Up On Holiday Shopping With Prime Day’s Best Gift Deals

Halloween hasn't hit yet, but (right on cue) the nearest Hobby Lobby is already stocking evergreen wreaths, tree ornaments, and creepy elves for our shelves — all an alarming reminder that the holiday season isn't actually that far off. Luckily, with Amazon celebrating Prime Day much later in the year than usual, we've just been blessed with a prime opportunity for a budget-friendly leg up on knocking out our gift shopping early.
From deals on cutting-edge Apple products to just about every luxury beauty brand you can think of, now's the time to cross more than a few presents off your list. If you're searching for more curated options than what's featured in our mega Prime Day roundups, then look no further. We scraped through thousands of the best bargains to find the giftable goods your loved ones are bound to fawn over. Plus, if in-person get-togethers are still off the table this year, Amazon is pre-wrapping any items you check off the "gift" box for — just be sure to add a note reading "Do Not Open Until Dec. 25" for prying eyes.
Ahead, shop our ultimate on-sale gift list for getting a head start on the holidays (2020 style).
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff—and, while we do receive commission from Amazon, all of the goods linked to on our site are independently selected and supported by our Shopping team.