If you’ve had your eye on a new pair of AirPods or you already have an iPad with mom's name on it to check off your holiday list, then now's the time to hit that add-to-cart button. During this year's highly anticipated Prime Day , you can score major discounts on Apple’s bestselling products . But, here’s the deal: the deals aren’t all exclusive to Amazon — and many of them have already started to roll out way ahead of PD.