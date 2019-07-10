All The Apple Deals You Can Score Ahead Of Amazon Prime Day

Christmas is basically here early, folks. Next week, Amazon Prime Day will run from 12 a.m. PST on Monday, July 15, through 11:59 p.m. PST on Tuesday, July 16 — a.k.a. 48 hours of deals on deals on deals for Prime members. From beauty to fashion to food and home goods, Prime Day will basically have it all — but the tech discounts are really where it's at. And Apple, which notoriously doesn't really offer many sales, is here for the party. Ahead, the best Apple sales this Prime Day.
Apple Watch
You can get $30 off the Series 4 or $80 the Series 3 Apple Watch. (And with all the new Apple Watch software coming out soon, like the cycle tracker and comprehensive fitness activity tracker, now is a good time to get one.)
AirPods
$14 off — but we'll take it! The newest gen of AirPods is really freaking good — just make sure you have a wireless charger if you want to charge your case wirelessly. Or you can always opt to use a good old-fashioned cable charger.
iPad
If you're in the market for a new tablet, now's the time to cash in for almost 25% off the newest iPad. Also, $130 off the last iPad Pro model or $30 off the iPad Air.
MacBook Air
Get a new MacBook Air for $135 off or a MacBook Pro for $110 off — but if you're a student, you have other options for discounted Apple products. Do not sleep on these back to school deals .
