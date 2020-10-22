For anyone who has had "Volcano Man" stuck in their head for the last four months, choosing a 2020 Halloween costume was simple. To be honest, it wasn't even a competition, it was always Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams) from Netflix's Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga. And we hope the elves agree because we definitely don't want to get on their bad sides.
As the comedy's tagline says, "Nobody wins solo," which is why this is a great costume for a couple or just a couple of Eurovision-obsessed friends. To help get in the holiday spirit, we've come up with a few different looks you can replicate whether your spooky season celebration is socially distant or entirely virtual.
You might not be able to sing like Sigrit — to be fair Rachel McAdams couldn't really either — but you'll sure be able to look like her. These Halloween fits are so good you should expect more than a few requests for "Jaja Ding Dong" before All Hallows Eve is through.
