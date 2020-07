As funny as this elfin plot point may seem to non-Icelanders, it's actually a sweet tribute to Huldufólk, the real Icelandic folklore about hidden people or elves with supernatural powers who peacefully co-exist with humans. This belief is very real for many who live in the Nordic island country. Fifty-four percent of Icelanders believe in the existence of elves , according to National Geographic in 2017. Sigrit would definitely fall under that category. Though, an Iceland Magazine piece from last year believes the answer to the question of whether elves exist is a more complicated one for Icelanders. Definitely where Lars falls in the whole elves debate.