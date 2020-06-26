The Cast Of Eurovision Song Contest Is Hilarious, Of Course

Björk. Sigur Rós. Fire Saga? In the new Netflix comedy Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga, that yet unknown band is looking to make their home country of Iceland proud by winning Eurovision, the
the world singing competition, which is nothing like The Voice. Seriously, bite your tongue for even thinking it! It's more like the Super Bowl of music, in which 52 countries (not all from Europe, FYI), compete for the iconic glass microphone trophy and the honor of hosting the competition the following year. The cast of Eurovision Song Contest also seems to be competing for the prize of funniest movie ensemble 2020.
In the movie, Lars (Will Ferrell) and Sigrit (Rachel McAdams), aka Fire Saga, are looking to snag the first Eurovision win for Iceland in the competition's over 60-year history. (Possibly, with help from the local elves, if you believe Sigrit.) Along the way the bandmates, who are not brother and sister, run into other funny characters played by a Beast, a TV vampire, and a former Bond, James Bond.
For those Eurovision die-hards, the movie also includes cameos from past faves including 2014's winner from Austria, Conchita Wurst. If you're new to the magical world of international tune-makers, don't worry. "For people who weren’t aware of Eurovision," McAdams said in a Netflix press release, "it's a great starting point." Your journey begins by meeting the hilarious cast of Eurovision Song Contest.