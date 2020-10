From Kamala To Harry, The Pearl Necklace Has Gotten A Subversive Update

While Harris has embraced this tradition throughout her life and political career, it’s not unusual to see her sporting more “unconventional" styles, like the chain style from Irene Neuwirth , featuring spaced-out pearls of varying sizes, that she wore to accept her candidacy for vice president at the Democratic National Convention (seen in the picture above), or the Tahitian pearls she wore to pay her respect to the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Even when she does wear the traditional pearls, Harris doesn’t hesitate to match them with something unexpected, like a pair of Timberland boots or her go-to Converse sneakers , subverting their symbolism of traditional, quiet femininity as seen on someone like Bush, and becoming transgressive on someone who won’t be relegated to the sidelines. On the one hand, it shows an understanding of tradition and respectability, something that, despite the current president, is still deemed important in politics (especially if you’re a woman!); on the other, the ability to understand what politics means in today’s world where it’s more common to find politicians running around in Timberlands and Telfar bags than attending formal parties in opera gloves. An item used to symbolize tradition, on the neck of someone like Harris or Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (who has also worn an unconventional pearl necklace in the past), becomes a powerful statement: This is a woman not beholden to tradition, and unafraid to shake things up.