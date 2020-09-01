Becca Kufrin Clears Up Rumors About Ending Her Engagement With Garrett Yrigoyen

The premise of The Bachelor is finding your soulmate after spending a few months with them, but the relationships that occur as a result of being on the ABC dating show often face serious challenges once the cameras stop rolling. Sometimes, Bachelor breakups happen within weeks or even mere days — in Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen's case, they made two years before calling it quits due to personal circumstances.
Becca and Garrett fell in love and got engaged during her season of The Bachelorette in 2018. For two years, the pair was going strong, giving Bachelor Nation hope that the show had finally given us another match made in heaven. But 2020 proved difficult for the lovers. Speculation that their relationship was on the rocks began when known conservative Garrett shared pro-police content on his social media at the height of the global social justice protests against police brutality, forcing Becca to admit that she didn't know where she and her fiancé stood at the time.
"For those who are curious about my relationship with Garrett at this point, all I can say right now is that I don't know," she shared on an episode of her Bachelor Happy Hour podcast with co-host and fellow Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay. "I can't give anything more than that."
Months later, Becca has officially confirmed that she and Garrett are no longer together. After spending some time apart to "gain some clarity on as to what was the next best step in [their] lives," the couple mutually decided to end their relationship.
"After many conversations, we came to this decision," explained Becca. "It wasn't something that we just arrived at one night. It wasn't based solely off of one Instagram post or somebody else's opinions or comments. There's much more to it — to any relationship, there's a lot of layers."
"It's not for me to divulge details," she continued. "It's no one's business other than what I'm telling you right now, but for anyone out there who has gone through a breakup, you know that it's never easy. It's a rollercoaster of emotions. You have these ups and these downs and you just try to take it day by day and to navigate as best you can, which is why it's taken either of us so long to say anything."
Even though they are no longer romantically involved, Becca says she has nothing but love and compassion for Garrett. After all, she had fully planned to spend the rest of her life with him. A dog, a house, a few kids — the whole nine yards. That might not be in the cards for them, but the Bachelorette will never regret the time they spent together
"Just because we've arrived at this decision now doesn't take away all of the years and the countless memories that we've made together," Becca concluded. "Those will always be carried in my heart, and I'll always look back at this time in my life with so much gratitude and love."
Becca made the breakup Instagram official shortly after the podcast episode premiered, breaking the news with a sepia photo of the former couple smiling.
"All that we will share is that we still have nothing but love and respect for one another even though we’ve decided to go down our own separate paths," the caption reads. "While we’ve arrived at this point, it doesn’t diminish the countless, amazing memories made together."