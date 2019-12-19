The Part Of Becca Kufrin & Garrett Yrigoyen’s Relationship They Keep From Social Media

With all eyes on Peter Weber, former Bachelors and Bachelorettes have to get into public feuds or go on whole new reality shows to stay relevant — but not Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen. They're perfectly happy to fade into the background and live their life as a couple privately, something Rachel Lindsay commended them on when Becca was a guest on her podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour. However, she gives Garrett all the credit.
"I have to give him the credit for us still staying true to who we are, 'cause he is so salt of the earth," she explained. "He grew up in a small town, his family raised him so well to work hard so he really keeps me grounded. I love to still be part of the Bachelor Nation world when I can but I also realize I went on that show for a purpose and that was to find a partner and somebody to do life with and that's my number one priority...It's not all of the glitz and the glam and sharing absolutely everything with the internet because we're still us and wanna keep that part of us private."
Becca has long maintained her desire for staying chill after her time in the spotlight. "I still want to try to get back to my life as normal as possible and eventually start a family, have children and have a career, have my partner have his own career, everything. I don’t want this to change me too much," she told Us Weekly last spring.
According to her interview on Bachelor Happy Hour, she's doing just that.
"It's been a whirlwind because we moved, we're living in California now, we got a dog, we're talking about potentially buying a house — all these adult things that I've never had in my life, it's finally happening with him," she said.
Luckily when it comes to that dog, they're making an exception to that low-key social media rule.
Here’s a cute picture of @missminnothecorgi because I’m missing her hard. she’s basically an adult now and not a puppy and I’m not quite sure how I feel about that. But a HUGE thanks to @craftycanineclub for taking the very best care of her. I don’t think she’ll want to come home to us 😭
