Rachel Lindsay Teases Cryptic Reason She & Raven Gates Aren’t Friends Anymore

Former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay is staying quiet about the reason she and former bestie Raven Gates aren’t friends anymore. Unfortunately, it’s only making fans of Bachelor Nation more curious about the falling out between the reality stars.
On Thursday, Lindsay appeared on Watch What Happens Live, where she was asked by a caller what happened between her and Gates. The friends met when both were contestants on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor but apparently are no longer on speaking terms.
“I can’t say. I promised I wouldn’t say,” Lindsay shared on the talk show. “But it was enough for me to not want to be friends with her anymore.”
Lindsay added that there’s no chance at a reconciliation, and that the pair will “never” be friends again.
Fans noticed something was weird between Lindsay and Gates when Gates was nowhere to be found during Lindsay’s August 2019 wedding to Bryan Abasolo. Word of Gates’ upcoming wedding to Adam Gottschalk, a one-time contestant on Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette whom Gates fell for on Bachelor in Paradise, also went without a congrats from Lindsay in May of 2019.
Lindsay’s Watch What Happens Live interview comes weeks after she confirmed the end of her friendship with Gates on The Morning Toast.
"All I'll say is she knows what she did,” Lindsay told host Claudia Oshry Soffer. “You can ask her. Maybe you'll have her on [the show] and she can talk about it."
Following their shared time on The Bachelor, Lindsay and Gates appeared very close. When Lindsay was announced as The Bachelorette in 2017, Gates gushed over her friend on Instagram.
“My day one, my soul friend, my person!! Not only is she making history by being the first African American female to have a bachelor/ette lead BUT she is MORE than that!! To list all of her attributes and qualities that I love would be too long to type,” wrote Gates. “America will soon find out that She IS laughter. She IS friendship. And she IS LOVE. I am ALWAYS in your corner Rach!”
Later, the two were spotted out on double dates with their respective partners. In November of 2017, Gates shared a photo of the two couples on Instagram.
“4 hours at a restaurant goes by fast with people I love. I'll always be grateful to Rach for cutting the guy with the doll,” Gates wrote, referring to Gottschalk.
