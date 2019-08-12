Adam and Raven have always done this whole public romance thing a little differently, though. They met on Bachelor In Paradise season 4 and instantly clicked. They spent all their time together on the show, and then they opted not to get engaged at the end of the three weeks (pretty understandable, actually) but to instead date in the real world and see how it went. Why, what a fantastic and fairly normal idea for a Bachelor pair to agree on! It went pretty well, because Adam asked Raven to marry him in July of 2019, and Raven said "yes."