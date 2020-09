Though the testing program is being rolled out for flights from San Francisco to Hawaii first, the airline doesn't plan to stop there. "We'll look to quickly expand customer testing to other destinations and U.S. airports later this year to complement our state-of-the-art cleaning and safety measures that include a mandatory mask policy, antimicrobial and electrostatic spraying and our hospital-grade HEPA air filtration systems," says Toby Enqvist, United's chief customer officer. That could mean more people opening to the idea of air travel this holiday season . However, since COVID-19 testing is still new, the accuracy of these tests has yet to be fully evaluated, according to Penn Medicine . You still might want to consider quarantining for at least 72 hours after traveling, and of course, continue to follow other CDC guidelines for coronavirus safety.