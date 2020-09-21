Laverne Cox’s Makeup Artist Is Creating A Safe Space In Hollywood

On that note, Smith urges those in power to reevaluate their definition of 'opportunity' and put their money where their mouth is. "It's encouraging to know that there are spaces available, but it's also tricky to figure out who's a gatekeeper on the side of right and who's the gatekeeper on the status quo," she says. "People use this word 'opportunity' like a weapon. When it comes specifically to Black and brown folks, and especially when it comes down to queer Black and brown folks, an opportunity is not an opportunity if it is not helping the person to advance their social-economic status."