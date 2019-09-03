How Harper Watters Found Power In Lipstick & Heels

Watters admits that he came about his signature move spontaneously. It all began when he and his friends randomly put on heels after a workout in the gym. "We were like, 'Could you imagine if we put on these heels and just got on a treadmill,'" he tells Refinery29. They did exactly that, creating the first of many videos. Watters makes it seem easy to pose on a moving stage, but he admits it's a tough task. "It's a lot of prayer, good health insurance, and music that really helps to do it," he says with a chuckle, revealing that there definitely has been some falling. "The power of editing gives me a lot of grace."