Halima Aden's New Beauty Campaign Goes Beyond Shade Inclusivity

Representation doesn't just matter on the shelves, it's also important in the way the brand is presented on social media and in campaigns. "Anytime I have a campaign, I always get the flood of direct messages from girls like, 'Wow, this is what you're inspiring me to do,'" says the 21-year-old, who made history as the first Miss Minnesota USA pageant contestant to wear a hijab and a burkini on stage. "There are girls that never thought there was a space for them and so when they do see someone who wears the hijab, who is Somalian, who is Black, who they can just relate to personally, it gives them that extra boost of confidence — which is what has been so moving for me and what keeps me motivated."