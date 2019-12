Mj Rodriguez Landed Her First Beauty Campaign, But Her Fight Isn’t Over Yet

"Sometimes, I feel like I'm still not doing enough," says actress Mj Rodriguez. If you've followed her breakout year, then this comment might make you raise an eyebrow. From starring in the second season of FX's Pose and a L.A. production of Little Shop of Horrors to the TIME 100 Next list and her first beauty campaign, the newcomer is not only busy, but she's rapidly securing her spot as an esteemed actress. All of this is on top of her advocacy work for the LGBTQ+ community and her mission to increase visibility for transgender individuals.In her latest step towards this goal, Rodriguez recently partnered with Olay Body for the brand's #FearlessMoment campaign. Along with her excitement in committing to softer skin by using the brand's Ultra Moisture Body Wash for two weeks, the transgender actress is also eager to shed light on a more profound and inclusive message with this partnership. "Not a lot of women like myself get an opportunity to show themselves in a way that they're comfortable and feel included," she says. "It's important to see us as human beings. Skin is an organ for all of us, it's what ties us together. We all have skin."