Cardi B Reportedly Files For Divorce From Offset

This isn’t the first time that Cardi and Offset have split up, but we might be seeing the end of a love story marked by highs and lows. Cardi and Offset first began dating in 2017, and they got engaged during a Power 99 Powerhouse concert in October of that year. However, the couple were already legally married for a whole month before the public proposal happened; their private wedding took place in September 2017. In July 2018, the pair welcomed Kulture into the world , Cardi's first child and Offset's fourth.