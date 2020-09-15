Cardi B Reportedly Files For Divorce From Offset

Just days shy of celebrating their third wedding anniversary, Cardi B and Offset have reportedly called it quits.
TMZ reports that Cardi allegedly filed for divorce at the Fulton County Superior Court in Atlanta. The hip hop exes are set to appear before a judge in early November, and their hearing will likely include a custody agreement concerning their two-year-old daughter, Kulture.
This isn’t the first time that Cardi and Offset have split up, but we might be seeing the end of a love story marked by highs and lows. Cardi and Offset first began dating in 2017, and they got engaged during a Power 99 Powerhouse concert in October of that year. However, the couple were already legally married for a whole month before the public proposal happened; their private wedding took place in September 2017. In July 2018, the pair welcomed Kulture into the world, Cardi's first child and Offset's fourth.
Just five months after Kulture's birth, however, Cardi revealed on Instagram that she had left Offset, and many believed that the breakup was the result of infidelity on the Migos rapper's end. The suspicions were pretty much confirmed by a number of songs on her debut album Invasion of Privacy ("Ring," "Be Careful," and "Thru Yo Phone").
"Things just haven't been working out between us for a long time," Cardi shared candidly with her followers on Instagram. "It's nobody's fault. I guess, like, we grew out of love."
The breakup wasn't permanent, though. Offset worked overtime to win Cardi back. He pleaded with her over social media and even crashed a live performance to make a grand gesture in front of thousands of people. His efforts paid off — Cardi and Offset were back on and licking each other's faces by the time she swept the 2019 Grammys.
For the past few months, the couple appeared to be happily working through their issues while raising Kulture together, even as more cheating rumors surfaced. But they may have hit one too many bumps in the road for Cardi's liking, leading to the dissolution of their marriage.
Refinery29 has reached out to reps for Cardi B and Offset's for comment.