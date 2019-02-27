Cardi B and Offset are always keeping fans on their toes. First, they surprised the world with news that they secretly got married — not long before they announced they were splitting up. Rumors swirled that Offset had maybe cheated on the "Money" singer, but the cause of their split was never confirmed. Whatever the reason, they later were spotted together at the Grammys, with TMZ reporting the divorce had been called off.
However, as Offset told The Breakfast Club on Wednesday when he appeared to discuss his new album, Family Of 4: It's a process.
Advertisement
"You gotta go through steps and different things so that we can grow," he explained. "Not on the TV though, real behind the scenes, getting to know each other, getting to know who you’re with and appreciate them all the way around. Because that one mistake made me appreciate her."
When asked if the two had ever tried therapy or counseling, Offset replied that they are "working through it."
“Gotta work, gotta keep," he said. "Don’t stop… we’re young, man."
Offset was equally as candid on his new album, with songs like "Don't Lose Me" outlining their struggles.
"And I apologize, you know what I'm sayin'? Breaking your heart, breaking our promise, breaking God's promise, and being a, a, selfish and messed up husband, you know what I'm sayin'? I'm tryn- I'm tryna be a better person," he says, later rapping, "Number one, it's a loyalty code (Number one)/Temptation, had the devil in my soul (Temptation)/I wanna be with you when we old (When we old)."
Listen to the full interview below:
Advertisement