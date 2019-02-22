Offset's New Album Is One Big Apology Note To Cardi B

In case you missed it, Offset is sorry. He's said it on Instagram, he's said it on stage, and now he's saying it (again and again) on his new album, Father Of 4. The Migos rapper's first solo venture appears to be an olive branch to his wife, Cardi B, on whom he possibly cheated, resulting in their brief separation.
Now though, it looks like they're making it work, with Cardi even appearing on one of the album's songs, "Clout." However, it's "Don't Lose Me" that has the most clear-cut lyrics about their tumultuous relationship.
"And I apologize, you know what I'm sayin'? Breaking your heart, breaking our promise, breaking God's promise, and being a, a, selfish and messed up husband, you know what I'm sayin'? I'm tryn- I'm tryna be a better person," he says, later rapping, "Number one, it's a loyalty code (Number one)/Temptation, had the devil in my soul (Temptation)/I wanna be with you when we old (When we old)."
That's not the only song in which Offset appears to reference Cardi and the pressures of fame on a relationship. On "North Star," Offset laments that, "The blogs is after me (Blogs is after me)/They tryna capture me (Tryna capture me)/They lyin' about the hoes, it's fuckin' my bitch up mentally."
But ultimately, as Offset later puts it on "Came A Long Way," he "won't let this fame or these chains break my family (Nah)...Fuck it, put that ring on my main bitch, you stuck with me."
The reviews of the album are in, with Offset and Cardi's daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus giving it her giggle of approval.
"This is one my favorite songs from my daddy the other ones you’ll hear it tonight !!" Cardi captioned the vid of her little bebe. "Go PAPA Go PAPA."
I think it's safe to say the apology was accepted.
