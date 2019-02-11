Offset Just Shared Footage Of Cardi B Giving Birth & It's A Lot

After his wife, Cardi B, won Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammys, Offset celebrated by posting a very intimate video…of the star giving birth to their daughter Kulture.
As a promotion for the Migos member’s debut solo album, the Twitter account for record label Quality Control shared a teaser video, seemingly of pivotal moments from Offset’s journey to this album. Clips include Offset performing on stage as a child watches wide-eyed, the rapper working in the recording booth, and Offset watching Cardi scream in pain as she gives birth to their child.
It’s a rather intimate look at Cardi, but probably one the always-outspoken star doesn’t mind Offset posting — but we’ve reached out to Cardi for comment, just the same. After all, Cardi and Offset were all smiles at the Grammys and were even spotted swapping tongues on the red carpet in lieu of a more standard, less lick-y kiss.
Cardi gave Offset a shout out during her Best Rap Album win, as she held his hand on stage.
"You, husband, thank you," she said during her acceptance speech. "Nah, seriously, 'cause he was like, 'You're going to do this album, girl. We're gonna have this baby, and we're gonna make this album.'"
As evidenced by the video Offset posted, they did, in fact, have this baby. And Cardi did make an amazing album.
ALBUM ? & DOC ?— QualityControlMusic (@QCTheLabelMusic) February 11, 2019
2•22•19@OffsetYRN pic.twitter.com/og6mZ56pPo
On Monday, Cardi and Offset celebrated Kulture's seven months on this planet.
"After a week of only saying papa !She saying mama! Happy 7 months Kulture ! We love you," Cardi wrote on Twitter.
After a week of only saying papa !She saying mama! Happy 7 months Kulture ! We love you @OffsetYRN @HennessyCB #michellemelo pic.twitter.com/ZX0TFU7xyN— iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 11, 2019
These parents certainly do have a lot to celebrate before Offset's solo album drops February 22.
