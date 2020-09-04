Frye’s Last-A-Lifetime Shoes Are On Super-Sale At Nordstrom Rack

If you (like us) have pivoted from sky-high heels to comfort-first sandals over the past few months, then you're probably on the hunt for equally practical fall footwear as the open-toe season comes to an end. When we realized that Nordstrom Rack's three-day Clear The Rack blowout was kicking off, we quickly scoured the site's up-to-75%-off markdowns for a shoe that would support us all autumn long (through city street treks, languid around-the-house wear, weekends spent window browsing, etc.). What we discovered was a deeply discounted collection of styles from the last-a-lifetime footwear classic Frye.
With everything from a trusted cult-following to enthusiastic internet reviews and even a fanbase of avid devotees right here at Refinery29, Frye is a shoe brand that's stood up to the test of time. Lovers of the boot-making staple praise its utilitarian yet elevated sensibilities, declaring its various styles as "beautifully made" and "soooo comfy." One ecstatic customer on Nordstrom Rack declared, "The first time I wore them I could tell I was wearing Frye quality." This limited-time sale ends on Monday, September 7 — but we're already certain these majorly discounted classics won't stay in stock for long.
So, click on through to shop the brand's most covetable options for a sensible-footwear kind of fall.
