Kim Kardashian Gives Birth (?!) To Kylie Jenner In Kanye West’s Leaked Music Video Because “There’d Be No Kylie Without Kim”
Just when you thought you’d seen it all, in comes the West-Kardashian-Jenner clan to prove you wrong, once again. This time, it's a leaked Kanye West music video in which Kim Kardashian is giving birth to her younger sister, Kylie Jenner.
The visual takes place in a blue-black thunderstorm, and monster trucks zoom and jump through the tempest while giant, underwear and heels-clad Jenner and Kardashian (think Watchmen's Dr. Manhattan without the blue skin) walk around. The video's director, Eli Russell Linnetz, who also helmed West's provocative "Famous" and "Fade" videos, told E! News that yes, you're not seeing it wrong. At the end of the video, that is in fact Jenner who is strutting out of a winged Kardashian's vagina. Linnetz said it symbolizes the nature of Kylie's fame. "...The metaphorical meaning being that there would be no Kylie without Kim," he said.
Kardashian was the first of her siblings to become a public figure before Keeping Up With The Kardashians first aired in 2007. She was well-known due to her friendship with Paris Hilton, and then later for a leaked sex-tape with her ex-boyfriend, singer Ray J.
Her younger sister Jenner took a while to rise to prominence in her own right, but now has found success with her successful makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. Before dating her ex Travis Scott, the rapper with whom she has a daughter, Stormi Webster, Jenner dated Tyga, which Linnetz said is the reason the video didn't come out. "The video was shot over five months but was never released because Kylie and Tyga broke up," he said.
The video is truly a lot to wrap your head around, but what many may think is a wild premise, Linnetz assures is all steeped in heavy symbolism: "the visual smashing of American iconography, man made machinery battling man-made women — a battle of machines set in a futuristic mysterious magic arena."
I just wonder how Kris Jenner, the family's true matriarch, feels about being left out.