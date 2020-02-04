Kylie Jenner Confirms She & Travis Scott Are Broken Up — For Real

Despite the initial report about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's split saying they were on a break, it doesn't sound like there's going to be a Ross-and-Rachel style reunion in their future. The former power couple has frequently sparked reconciliation rumors these past few months as they continue to care for their two-year-old daughter Stormi, but Jenner's profile for Harper's Bazaar's March issue makes it clear that she is no longer in a relationship. Or at least, not that kind.
The piece comes on the heels of Stormi's 2nd birthday party during which Jenner and Scott were frequently seen together on social media. However, Jenner provided some clarity on what, exactly, that means:
"We’re like best friends," she told the outlet. "We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi.”
The two have only ever spoken kindly of each other, with Scott telling XXL a few months ago, "I love [Stormi's] mommy and I always will."
While even Kim Kardashian gets confused sometimes — she confessed to Ellen DeGeneres in December that she didn't know if they were back together — she knows that no matter what, they're great parents.
"I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly," she said.
In fact, Jenner is already thinking about Baby No. 2.
“My friends all pressure me about it,” she told Harper's Bazaar. “They love Stormi. I definitely feel pressure to give her a sibling, but there’s no plan.”
And if there ever is, it sounds like Scott would be the first to know.
