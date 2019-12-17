Kim Kardashian Is Just As Confused About Kylie Jenner’s Relationship Status As We Are

Kylie Jenner bought the ring herself — but that's pretty much the only intel Kim Kardashian has about recent rumors that Jenner and ex Travis Scott are back on after the makeup and skincare mogul was spotted sporting a giant ring and cryptically captioning an Instagram Story with "I miss you." Kardashian appeared on Ellen following the season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and was immediately grilled about her younger half-sister's love life. Out of loyalty or genuine ignorance, Kardashian stuck to the company line: "I don't know." But she did share some insight.
"I honestly don't know," she continued, insisting that she wasn't just saying that. "But I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly."
As for the ring? "Definitely they're not engaged," she continued, adding, "I think she bought that herself."
"I don't know the status if they're together or not," Kardashian admitted, but if you want her guess? "I don't think they are."
Jenner and Scott dated for two years before confirming their split back in October, but it was never anything dramatic.
"Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi !! our friendship and our daughter is priority," she wrote on Twitter, also shooting down rumors that she was reuniting with ex Tyga.
"The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is," she continued. "There was no '2am date with Tyga'. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at."
Let's be real: Do you really think Jenner and Scott would reunite when there wasn't a new season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians to direct eager fans towards? We have a few more months before our eyes need to be fully peeled ahead of season 18.
Watch Kardashian's interview below.
