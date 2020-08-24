Paris Hilton Says Kim Kardashian Encouraged Her To Freeze Her Eggs

Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian West go way back — like, to the early 2000s. Their friendship hasn't always been rock solid, but more recently, the two have seemed to be pretty buddied up. At one point, Kardashian even thanked Hilton for her career. And now, Hilton has opened about about how much Kardashian has helped her — specifically, on her own fertility journey.
In a new interview with The Sunday Times, the heiress revealed that she decided to freeze her eggs — and she went on to say the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was her inspiration. "I had a really amazing conversation with Kim [Kardashian] about it," Hilton revealed. "She introduced me to her doctor, and I was so inspired by her to actually do it."
Kardashian has been very open in the past about her personal experience starting a family with her husband, Kanye West. She used frozen embryos to conceive her youngest three children, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Due to difficulties during her first two pregnancies (with her eldest North and Saint), Kardashian also chose to use a surrogate to carry Chicago and Psalm.
In the interview, Hilton revealed that freezing her eggs gave her "control" over her fertility. "I think every woman should do it because you can really control it and not have that ‘Oh my God, I need to get married,'" said the heiress. Hilton currently DJs in Ibiza, but she expressed an interest in stopping her appearances in order to focus on starting a family.
"Egg-freezing was considered 'experimental' until the American Society for Reproductive Medicine removed that label in 2013," Caitlin Dunne, MD, a fertility specialist based in Vancouver previously told Refinery29. "Since then, women have become a lot more aware, which is really the key goal."
Dr. Dunne says egg-freezing procedures have gone up 180% between 2017 and 2018, something that might be at least partially due to celebrities, such as Hilton and Kardashian, being open about their own experiences with the technique.
As far as when Hilton says she's ready to start a family, she's not so sure — but when she does, she's hoping for a little girl first.