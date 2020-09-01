Patrick Starrr’s Beauty Closet Is Full Of Wigs, Skin Care, & Every Shade Of Concealer

In many ways, YouTube creator, influencer, and most recently, beauty entrepreneur (phew!) Patrick Starrr's makeup closet is exactly what we dreamed it would be: Shades on shades of foundation and concealer, dramatic false lashes, and a truly expert lighting setup.
In Refinery29's latest episode of Beauty Drawer, we're getting up close and personal with the self-taught MUA's (who has nabbed more MAC collabs, than we can keep track of) next-level organization setup, which involves what we can only assume is a custom-built system of drawers housing enough product to rival your local Sephora store.
Advertisement
shop 7 products
"My most favorite item right now is my One/Size Beauty Visionary Eyeshadow Palette," Starrr says of his current makeup 'it' item. "[It's] literally something I would use every day for my Zoom meetings, Zoom dates, Zoom hookups — all of the above!" (Oh, and the secret behind the name? "Makeup is one size fits all.") Watch the entire video above to find out the rest of the mega-influencer's key products, and how he keeps it all camera-ready.
shop 7 products
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.