Starrr's first drop is the GO OFF collection, which includes the Makeup Dissolving Mist , an innovative oil-based spray, and Juiciest Makeup Remover Wipes . When asked about his unconventional decision to release makeup-removal products first, he explains that it's his way of reclaiming a moment in his past that left him feeling embarrassed. Years ago, Starrr was working as an associate at a makeup retailer when he was asked by a manager to remove his makeup on the grounds that it was "inappropriate" for him as a man to be wearing that much. When it came to creating his brand, Starrr aimed to find power in that painful moment. "We can show vulnerability in campaigning with me starting with no makeup," he says. Starrr hopes that consumers will see themselves reflected in the line — figuratively and literally, as a closer look at the packaging reveals a mirrored sheen on each product. "I want to make sure that everyone can see a little bit of themselves in the brand," he says.