How Influencer Drama Inspired Patrick Starrr's Latest Project

The discord might've given Starrr more of an incentive to start his agency, but drama is simply not allowed in the framework of The Beauty Coop. "It's really hard to stand out on social media nowadays, and I think it's become a trend to lash out or start drama to get recognized," he says. "Not my chickens, not in The Beauty Coop. There's a zero tolerance in the agency." In fact, the agency will drop talent for anything it deems to be "misconduct or outlandish behavior" — a harsh sentence, but one that Starrr feels is necessary to show that you can achieve success without sacrificing positivity. "You don't want to stand out for the wrong reasons," he says.