How Influencer Drama Inspired Patrick Starrr's Latest Project

As for what The Beauty Coop's talent will be a part of, they'll be learning the ins and outs of the beauty community from Starrr himself, while also getting help with brand collaborations, contracts, speaking engagements, and even equipment to produce content. The YouTuber, who is now known for his elaborate headwraps and confidence in spades , remembers what it was like to be new to the industry and feel scared; now, he hopes to give up-and-comers a support system they can actually relate to. "I've been through it, and I don't think I know any other manager that has had my kind of experience to pass on," says Starr. "In the beginning you're questioning your self-worth, and I want to be able to instill some confidence in them."