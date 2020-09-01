Patrick Starrr’s Beauty Closet Is Full Of Wigs, Skin Care, & Every Shade Of Concealer

"My most favourite item right now is my One/Size Beauty Visionary Eyeshadow Palette," Starrr says of his current makeup 'it' item. "[It's] literally something I would use every day for my Zoom meetings, Zoom dates, Zoom hookups — all of the above!" (Oh, and the secret behind the name? "Makeup is one size fits all.") Watch the entire video above to find out the rest of the mega-influencer's key products, and how he keeps it all camera-ready.