First Lady Melania Trump’s speech, delivered from a newly bleak Rose Garden , was also absent of personal connection . Melania, who reportedly doesn’t share a bedroom with her husband , entered the Rose Garden alone, unlike Second Lady Karen Pence who was escorted into the garden by Vice President Mike Pence. Her address felt, at best, like a laundry list of pageant-friendly topics: Protecting families and children, urging for peace in the Middle East, taking care of those suffering from disease. But when it came to why her husband was the best man for the job of president? Nope. “Donald is a husband who supports me in all that I do,” was the kindest sentiment uttered. Instead of expanding on just how he has supported her, she followed this tepid line with the downright romantic, “He has built an administration with an unprecedented number of women in leadership roles and has fostered an environment where the American people are always the priority.” She concluded, “We will be honored to serve this incredible country for four more years.” A very normal thing that a wife would say about her husband! After the speech, a CNN commentator remarked that Melania “humanized” her husband by calling him by his first name, which is really all you need to know about how low the bar is.