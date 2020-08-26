Last night, all of that familiarity disappeared. The most intimate thing Tiffany disclosed about her dad? “My father built a thriving economy once and, believe me, he will do it again.” Aww(??). And also: “My father is the only person to challenge the establishment, the entrenched bureaucracy, big pharma, and media monopolies, to ensure that Americans’ constitutional freedoms are upheld and that justice and truth prevail.” Heartwarming stuff. Surely they could have gotten somebody else — perhaps a politician or an expert of some sort — to talk about the economy and big pharma?