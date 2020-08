Tiffany Trump’s RNC Speech Felt Like An Audition For Favorite Daughter. Sad!

Last night at the Republican National Convention, two more of President Donald Trump’s children took the stage to convince people to vote their father into a second term. While Eric delivered a more expected pitch, it was Tiffany Trump — the oft-ignored and rarely sighted second daughter of Donald — that piqued wide interest. Donning her best Tiffany Blue pantsuit, she appeared to be addressing a certain someone in her RNC speech — and no, that someone is not the American people. Instead, it looks like Tiffany took a page from the Ivanka playbook, delivering an impassioned presentation to her father on why she should be promoted into the Trump administration (and maybe, even, the role of favorite daughter? ).