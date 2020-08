Kate Hudson Just Launched A Beauty Company — & It’s Very On Brand

While Hudson's skin is undoubtedly glowing, and her healthy lifestyle may be to credit, there are a slew of personal factors that play into the overall appearance of your skin, hair, and nails . You should always talk to your doctor or dermatologist before implementing a supplement routine, but trying a collagen powder likely won't hurt you. "I made our Beauty Aura powder with marine collagen ," Hudson explained of the brand's beauty-focused supplement. "It has a berry flavor and I mix it into my water bottle, take it to go, and sip it throughout the day. I just feel that the more collagen I can get, the better, because I know my skin is losing it as I get older."