Many of us rely have come to rely on Amazon's rapid, at-your-doorstep delivery throughout life on lockdown — but there’s more to the mega-retailer than fast-arriving toilet paper or hand sanitizer . Known among shopping savants for its digital trove of hidden gems and viral curiosities ( exfoliating foot peel , anyone?), Amazon also has an Etsy-esque appeal by way of its Handmade section . And now, with lifestyle guru Lauren Conrad lending her star power and expertise to the platform, we’ve got our cyber carts at the ready for truly unique finds. We chatted with the founder of fair-trade non-profit The Little Market to get the scoop on her newly launched collection with Amazon Handmade that's set to empower female artisans globally while populating our homes with some beautifully handcrafted goodness. “We’ve loved working with companies like Amazon Handmade. They have such a large reach and more importantly, we share a mission of driving awareness for artisans and makers all over the world,” Conrad explains. “Collaborations like this allow us to continue to tell their stories and introduce their products to new audiences.” Scroll on for a peek into these products as well as the stories of the creators behind them.