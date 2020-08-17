For Conrad, having the exposure to the incredible women behind these pieces further fuels her ambition to support small businesses while encouraging her followers and fans to adopt more conscious shopping habits by paying attention to where their goods are coming from. “I was able to visit Prosperity Candle, the group that makes our candles, a few years ago," she remembers. "They are an amazing social enterprise that work with women who have recently resettled from refugee camps. It’s one of my favorite products and I loved getting to see the process and meet some of the women who were making them."